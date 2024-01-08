ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Monday, 7 Brew celebrated the grand opening of its Elizabethton location.

The new coffee stand, located at 415 W Elk Ave., will be the fourth location in the region. 7 Brew is a growing franchise that has more than 150 stands across the country. It is known for serving espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, 7 Energy and sodas.

The other Tri-Cities locations can be found in Johnson City and Kingsport.

Matthew Martinkovic, director of operations of 7 Brew Elizabethton, spoke highly of the Elizabethton community and expressed optimism about starting operations in the area.

“Elizabethton is a great community, and we are thrilled to continue our growth in the area with the support of our neighbors,” Martinkovic stated in a media release. “We look forward to getting to know and serve the great people of Elizabethton and beyond with this new location.”

Hallie Liggett, the director of training for 7 Brew, told News Channel 11 on Monday that customer service is a priority at the new Elizabethton location.

“It’s a business, but it’s also a fun business,” Liggett said. “Being able to mesh well with everyone around us and pour fun, laughter, and kindness into everyone. It’s ideal for any region.”

Plans for a second Kingsport 7 Brew location are in the works. Documents obtained by News Channel 11 in December found plans to open the area’s fifth 7 Brew on Fort Henry Drive.