JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several senior centers in Northeast Tennessee received grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD).
The grants are each for $8,000 and were funded by the Tennessee General Assembly in the latest session. Lawmakers allocated $1 million for senior centers in the state’s budget, TCAD stated in a release.
In Northeast Tennessee, seven senior centers were awarded grants:
- Elizabethton Senior Citizen
- Johnson City Senior Citizen
- Johnson County Senior Citizen
- Jonesborough Senior Citizen
- Kingsport Senior Citizen
- Mt. Carmel-Hawkins Senior Citizens’ Center
- Rogersville Senior Center
State Senator Rusty Crowe issued a statement Tuesday congratulating the four senior centers in his district: Elizabethton, Johnson City, Johnson County and Jonesborough.
“I am very pleased that these senior centers in my district completed successful grant applications and will receive an $8,000 grant from TCAD. I was proud to support their applications as well as the funding for these grants in our state budget, which will help provide much needed resources to facilities tasked with the very important job of taking care of our aging citizens. I congratulate these four senior centers on securing grants and appreciate TCAD for administering the funds.”State Senatror Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City)