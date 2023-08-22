JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several senior centers in Northeast Tennessee received grants from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD).

The grants are each for $8,000 and were funded by the Tennessee General Assembly in the latest session. Lawmakers allocated $1 million for senior centers in the state’s budget, TCAD stated in a release.

In Northeast Tennessee, seven senior centers were awarded grants:

Elizabethton Senior Citizen

Johnson City Senior Citizen

Johnson County Senior Citizen

Jonesborough Senior Citizen

Kingsport Senior Citizen

Mt. Carmel-Hawkins Senior Citizens’ Center

Rogersville Senior Center

State Senator Rusty Crowe issued a statement Tuesday congratulating the four senior centers in his district: Elizabethton, Johnson City, Johnson County and Jonesborough.