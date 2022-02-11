TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — A handful of local school districts received statewide recognition Friday as a Best for All District.

The Best for All recognitions award school districts for designating “historic amounts” of federal relief funding toward heightening student achievement and academic success, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education.

In Northeast Tennessee, these school districts included the following:

Bristol City Schools

Carter County Schools

Elizabethton City Schools

Greene County Schools

Rogersville City Schools

Unicoi County Schools

Washington County Schools

The program was announced in July 2021, a year after Congress passed several pieces of legislation to benefit education systems amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tennessee received more than $4.5 billion geared toward K-12 education to be spent between spring 2020 and fall 2024; using this, three rounds of funding have flowed into local school districts, giving leaders the opportunity to decide how it would be spent.

The Best for All districts were selected for “strategically [planning] for and [investing] in ways that are likely to accelerate student achievement.”

Qualifiers for the recognition include districts that spent “an amount equal to 50% of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief” based on proven, successful strategies.

For a complete list of school districts that received the award, click here.