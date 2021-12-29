$7.1 million in grants to help replace contaminated wells in Mendota, Va.

A $5.6 million grant will fund completion of a utility waterline in the Mendota, Va. community, where dozens of homes rely on wells with documented contamination.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A long-stalled waterline extension in Washington County’s Mendota community will bring public water service to 82 homes that currently rely on private wells, some with documented contamination.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022, according to a news release.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) made two grants to the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA) totaling $7.1 million. Funding is from Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds established by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The second grant will provide 25 homes in the Mary’s Chapel community with public water.

“We have been trying to obtain needed funding for years for both of these projects, particularly for residents of the Mendota community,” WCSA General Manager Robbie Cornett said in a news release.

The Mendota Road Water Line Extension Project will complete the installation of more than 15 miles of water line infrastructure begun nearly 20 years ago.

Once it’s complete, the entire length of Mendota Road will be served by WCSA’s water system from its Middle Fork Drinking Water Plant.

The Mary’s Chapel/Archery Range Road Water Line Project will include 19,000 linear feet of water line and a pump station.

Design work is complete and WCSA is accepting bids for both projects.