JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough held its 6th Annual ‘St. Paddy’s Celebration’ on Saturday.

Jonesborough’s Director of Tourism Cameo Waters said that the event featured activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“I think the best part is that everything is so family-friendly,” said Waters. “It’s hard to have a St. Paddy’s event that you attend and it’s more than just for adults.”

Just some of the many activities at the festival included Highland games, axe throwing, sword fighting and an opportunity to pet highland cows.

Graham Bannister lives in Johnson City and said this was his first time attending the event.

“I’m from Wales originally, so what am I doing on St. Patrick’s day? Well, the Welsh, the Irish and the Scottish, they’re all Celtic-connected,” said Bannister.

The St. Paddy’s Day event took place all day long downtown with live music and authentic Celtic food.

Community member Haley Riopelle told News Channel 11 about her experience at the event.

“We’ve seen some archery which is really cool, they’re, like, teaching people how to do archery,” said Riopelle. “I haven’t got to see the cows yet but I think that is going to be my favorite part.”

The St. Paddy’s Celebration happens every year in downtown Jonesborough.