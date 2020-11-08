6th annual S’mores Run kicked off from Tweetsie Trail

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Runners, nature-strollers and dog-walkers alike joined in on Saturday’s 6th annual S’mores Run, an event that encourages community members to enjoy the outdoors and get a breath of fresh air.

6th annual S’mores Run about to kick off from Tweetsie Trail in Johnson City!! pic.twitter.com/ToKiNWjjgp — Mackenzie Moore WJHL (@MackenzieWJHL) November 7, 2020

A local marketing organization, The Goose Chase, has hosted the S’mores Run for six years during the autumn season — right when the leaves are at their peak.

News Channel 11 spoke with The Goose Chase spokesperson, Karen Hubbs, who said Saturday’s turnout wasn’t quite the turnout compared to years’ past, but plenty of outdoor and sweets enthusiasts participated.

“Of course, this year being 2020 and all that’s going on, our numbers aren’t quite as big as they normally are, but still there’s 400 people here that’s going to enjoy the Tweetsie Trail, running and a great s’mores at the end,” Hubbs said.

Runners split into groups at the Tweetie Trail trailhead and ran 3.5 miles to the Smokehouse Barbecue Restaurant. Furry friends joined in on Saturday’s event as well, and participants were greeted with a s’mores extravaganza at the end of the race.