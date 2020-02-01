6th annual Reading Bowl a success at Mountian View Elementary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Super Bowl isn’t the only competition this week, students at Mountain View Elementary School took part in the Reading Bowl all this past week.

Students read as many books as possible throughout the week and then took a test on each one. At the end of the week, one student in each class was awarded the MVR – most valuable reader trophy.

“Well, we were looking for something to do that would correlate with the excitement of this time of the year with the super bowl and we wanted to connect it academically,” Second Grade Teacher Marla Hyatt told News Channel 11.

This is the sixth year that Mountain View Elementary has had its Reading Bowl.

Congratulations to all the winners!