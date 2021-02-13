6th annual Chocolate Fest continues Valentine’s Day weekend in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pretty sweet tradition continues in Tennessee’s oldest town Valentine’s Day weekend — the 6th annual Chocolate Fest.

Ella Crosby with Jonesborough Antiques and Artisans told News Channel that although the festival looks different amid the pandemic, it served as the perfect way to keep a tradition rolling.

“It’s really great to be a part of this community and be able to do this tradition, especially in a global pandemic,” Crosby said. “Again, this is my first year doing it, but it’s been really awesome.”

The Jonesborough Area Merchants and Service Association said the event will uphold social distancing and mask guidelines to ensure the festival remains safe for those who bought tickets to enjoy the wide array of chocolates from Jonesborough businesses.

Tickets were sold in advance in packs of 10 for $15, and all chocolates were packaged for pick-up.