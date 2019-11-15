$6M renovation project underway at Johnson City Medical Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Right now Ballad Health’s Johnson City Medical Center is undergoing a $6 million renovation that will impact both the interior and exterior of the facility.

We’re told phase one addresses the outside of the facility and will almost double the size of patient parking near the Emergency Room.

The hospital will also add a second helipad and make way for a second entrance for emergency vehicles that runs parallel to N. State of Franklin Road.

Once the outside renovations are complete, officials with Ballad Health said they will then focus on the inside, adding two larger treatment rooms for critically ill patients.

