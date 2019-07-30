LIVE NOW /
67 employees affected by upcoming layoffs at TI Group Automotive Systems, L.L.C. in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An official WARN Notice has been filed by local automotive parts manufacturer with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, leading to the layoff of 67 workers.

TI Group Automotive Systems, L.L.C. in Greeneville will be permanently closing, and layoffs will begin September 20, 2019 and go through December.

The company is on T. Elmer Cox Dr. in Greeneville.

The affected employees will begin working with the rapid response team from the Northeast Local Workforce Development Area soon.

