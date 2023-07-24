JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s museum dedicated to telling the stories of Appalachia has received $65,000 in grant funding.

The funding comes from the Henry Luce Foundation and will support the Reece Museum’s Sammie L. Nicely Collection, according to a release from ETSU.

“The Sammie L. Nicely Collection: Black Appalachian & African American Art Project” focuses on Black imagery and themes to tell its own Appalachian story. It is comprised of 50 of Nicely’s own artworks from his personal collection, the release states.

According to ETSU, the funding from the grant will aid in further research of the collection, help create programs to engage the community with the pieces on display and connect natives of the region with their history.

ETSU reports the Sammie L. Nicely Collection includes a total of 140 works and is continuing to grow.

“Sammie Nicely was an outstanding Appalachian artist who consistently demonstrated how art can bring together people of all backgrounds. We are so pleased to see the Nicely Collection continuing his legacy and are thankful to the Luce Foundation’s support of this important effort,” Dr. Ron Roach, director of the Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services, stated in the release.