MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than a half-million dollars in state grant funding is headed to Mountain City to eliminate standing water at a multipurpose field in Ralph Stout Park and construct new restrooms.

A release from the Office of State Rep. Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) on Wednesday said the $630,000 Community Development Block Grant comes from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

“Ralph Stout Park sits in the heart of Mountain City and offers residents and visitors several amenities,” Hill said. “The park serves as a place for community fellowship through events and outdoor activities, and this grant will help make it an even better place to spend time with friends and family. I thank all those involved in the application process and TNECD for their work in the selection process.”

The grant funding was distributed to communities across the state for projects in categories like public health and safety, community infrastructure, community revitalization, water system improvements and sewer system improvements.