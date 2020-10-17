60th annual Southeastern Autorama returns to Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A longstanding Unicoi County tradition returned to the streets of Erwin on Saturday after being postponed due to COVID-19.

The 60th annual Southeastern Autorama kicked off Saturday four months after the usual event occurs, showcasing up to 200 classic cars.

Autorama doesn’t just focus on hotrods and specs; it’s an event that brings people together while promoting community.

News Channel 11 spoke with the organizer, Joey Bailey, who said that the event was past due.

“We are probably about the third-longest running car show in the country, and we really wanted to keep that going,” Bailey said. “A lot of people have been cooped up all summer, and they are just ready to get out and have a good time.”

Social distancing and good hygiene was encouraged throughout Saturday’s event.