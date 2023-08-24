UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two grants from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) will fund repairs to homes in Unicoi County and the Town of Unicoi.

A release from the THDA states Unicoi County was awarded a $398,560 HOME grant, and the Town of Unicoi was awarded $249,100 in grant funding. In total, the THDA awarded 647,660 to make the repairs to homes of disabled and elderly residents.

The homes that will receive repairs were described as “substandard” by the THDA. The agency’s HOME program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Providing safe, decent housing is important for all Tennesseans, and with the help of these HOME funds, both Unicoi County and the Town of Unicoi will be able to ensure more residents have access to just that,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said in the release.

According to the agency, the grants will fund projects to repair or entirely rebuild homes of very low and low-income individuals. Both the county and the town will hold public meetings to explain the application process for the funding.