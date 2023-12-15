WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of families in Northeast Tennessee received Christmas gifts Friday through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program during the first day of distribution.

The Salvation Army began distributing gifts and loading them into family vehicles at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. Families from Washington and Unicoi counties received their children’s gifts, along with food for a holiday meal.

“Today, we’re going to see a little over 630 families come through between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. get about around 1,100-1,200 gifts,” said Capt. Benny Carringer, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Johnson City. “That includes bikes and skateboards and hoverboards and teddy bears, clothing, shoes just for those families to have on Christmas morning.”

The Johnson City Press provided the food for families to enjoy on Christmas. DS Smith gave the Salvation Army the boxes needed to load up the gifts and food.

“When you come in, you see all the boxes, and then you come back in a few hours later and they’re all gone, you know that the job is somewhat finished,” Carringer said. “But you’re already looking forward to next year and how you can continue to serve and help.”