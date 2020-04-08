60+ employees on leave or furloughed at Damascus, Va. plant

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – More than 60 employees are on leave or have been furloughed at a manufacturing plant in southwest Virginia.

A spokesperson for Columbus McKinnon Corporation says 54 employees have taken a voluntary leave and eight have been furloughed at the company’s facility in Damascus.

The company attributed the voluntary leave and furloughs to a decrease in demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the spokesperson, the company expects to bring these employees back once business returns to normal.