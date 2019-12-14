6 suspects facing separate trials next year in Johnson County murder case involving missing NC man

Six suspects face charges in the case of Carlton Edmondson

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six suspects are facing several charges, including first-degree murder, for the disappearance of a North Carolina man.

According to court records from Johnson County, the suspects face charges in the county in regard to the case involving Carlton Edmondson.

Carlton Edmondson has been missing since last year

PREVIOUS STORY: 6 arrested; North Carolina man still missing in Johnson County kidnapping case

Those suspects are Robert Leroy Littleton, Leigh Katherina Mina, James Parker Combs, Michael Stacey James May, Brittany Arnold, and Valorie Dollar.

Pictured top row (L to R) – Robert Littleton, Leigh Mina and Valorie Dollar. Bottom row (L to R) James Combs, Michael May and Brittany Arnold. The following mugshots were provided by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County (NC) Sheriff’s Office and Watauga County (NC) Sheriff’s Office. CBS affiliate WBTV assisted with gathering mugshots.

Each of the suspects, except Dollar, were seen in court back in August and each charged with murder.

The suspects will face separate trials, with motions hearings scheduled for Feb. 2020.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office believes the suspects kidnapped Edmondson from North Carolina and assaulted him in a remote area of the county, where it’s believed he died.

Edmondson has been missing since last year and his body has yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information on Edmondson’s whereabouts should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333. You can also contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 432-727-7761.







