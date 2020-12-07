6 Carter County Schools to be virtual Monday due to weather, 9 remaining in-person

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Winter weather on Monday has caused some Carter County Schools to switch to virtual learning, while other remain open for in-person learning.
According to Carter County Schools, the following schools will be learning virtually on Monday, December 7:
Cloudland Elementary
Cloudland High
Little Milligan
Hampton Elementary
Hampton High
Valley Forge Elementary
The following schools will remain open for in-person learning:
Central Elementary
Keenburg Elementary
Happy Valley Elementary
Happy Valley Middle
Happy Valley High
Unaka Elementary
Unaka High
Hunter Elem
Siam Learning Center