6 Carter County Schools to be virtual Monday due to weather, 9 remaining in-person

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Winter weather on Monday has caused some Carter County Schools to switch to virtual learning, while other remain open for in-person learning.

According to Carter County Schools, the following schools will be learning virtually on Monday, December 7:



Cloudland Elementary

Cloudland High

Little Milligan

Hampton Elementary

Hampton High

Valley Forge Elementary

The following schools will remain open for in-person learning:

Central Elementary

Keenburg Elementary

Happy Valley Elementary

Happy Valley Middle

Happy Valley High

Unaka Elementary

Unaka High

Hunter Elem

Siam Learning Center