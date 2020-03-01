6 Ballad Health hospitals named in national honor roll for improving sepsis outcomes, opioid management

(WJHL) – The American College of Emergency Physicians released a statement Tuesday congratulating several hospitals that were named to the Emergency Quality Network Honor Roll for “leading the way for how the nation cares for its emergency patients.”

In the ACEP release, it states that 192 emergency departments participated in a “year-long learning collaborative that includes virtual quality improvement activities and sharing of performance data.”

Ballad Health made the list at least six times for improving outcomes for sepsis patients and reducing opioid-associated harm through safer prescribing and the implementation of evidence-based interventions.

“Through collaboration and innovation, the emergency departments that participate in E-QUAL are transforming emergency medicine and advancing how we care for millions of people,” said William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP, in the release. “The 2019 E-QUAL Honor Roll awardees are the shining example for how emergency departments can lead the way in practice transformation and quality improvements.”

The six Ballad Health emergency departments that made the list for both improving sepsis outcomes and opioid management are as follows:

Dickenson Community Hospital in Clintwood, Va.

Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn.

Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport, Tenn.

Johnson County Community Hospital in Mountain City, Tenn.

Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tenn.

Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn.

“To date, over 1,800 EDs and over 39,000 emergency medical providers have participated in E-QUAL collaboratives,” the release stated.

For more information on the awards or the ACEP, click here.