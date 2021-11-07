5th RAM Clinic continues in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of an effort to extend medical care into underserved regions, the Remote Area Medical clinic is underway in Gray.

According to a press release from the nonprofit, free dental, medical and vision services are available to anyone from Nov. 5-7, 2021.

This pop-up clinic is the 5th to come to Gray, and all services are completely free. No ID is required, and multiple procedures are available:

Dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays.

Eye exams, glaucoma tests, glasses prescriptions and glasses made on-site.

Flu shots, Arthritis steroid injections, COVID-19 vaccines and skin cancer evaluations.

Women’s health exams, chest x-rays, ear care, mental health services and general medical exams.

“We are excited to be going into our fifth year as the Community Host group for the Tri-Cities RAM clinic,” said Sarah Scott, Community Host group lead and director of outreach for Project Access. “RAM is in line with our mission of providing meaningful access to healthcare for everyone in the Appalachian Highlands region, so we look forward to this event every year. We could not do any of this without our community partners and providers.”

To ensure as many people get access to care as possible, attendees will be asked to chose between either dental or vision care. Regardless of their choice, each attendee will have access to medical procedures as needed.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In order to enter and receive care, each attendee will receive free rapid COVID-19 testing.

Clinic closing times vary based on number of attendees and volunteer capacity, and RAM organizers encourage those interested to arrive as early as possible to ensure entry.