ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday.

The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies.

Food City has opened other Curt’s Ace Hardware stores in Piney Flats, Erwin, Gray and Bristol, Virginia.

“People love, like I said, the hometown small business-type atmosphere, especially being able to compete with the bigger box stores,” said store manager Derrick Nave. “I think it’s going to be a really great addition to the community.”

More locations are expected in the near future, with store officials saying an Abingdon store is expected to be opening soon.