52 additional employees temporarily laid off from Dentsply Sirona, making company total 159

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An additional 52 employees have been temporarily laid off from a dental supply company in Johnson City, after 107 were temporarily laid off in April.

According to a WARN Notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Dentsply Sirona’s second layoff affects 52 workers.

The WARN Notice says the second layoff took effect on May 4.

The total number of employees temporarily laid off from Dentsply is now 159.

The TDLWD’s Dislocated Worker Unit was notified of the second layoff on April 30.

Anyone needing to contact the dislocated worker unit at 615-253-6355.

