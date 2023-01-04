CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — A $50,000 VCEDA grant to assist the marketing and economic development of two properties located in Dickeson County was awarded to the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) last week.

According to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), the grant will be used to hire an engineering firm for a feasibility study on the ‘Green Lot’ in Clintwood and the ‘Haysi High School Lot” in Haysi.

Previously, the VCEDA approved a $30,000 loan in 2016 and a $60,000 loan in 2021 to assist the IDA in the development of a 1.14-acre lot, known as the ‘Green Lot,’ the release states.

The VCEDA also reportedly approved a $1.275 million grant to assist in the demolition and site development of the old Clintwood and Haysi high schools.

“The IDA has indicated the feasibility study is needed to determine what type of structure and/or business would be the most practical based upon location and size and layout of the properties,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “When completed, it will serve as another tool to assist in the marketing of the properties to prospective businesses and industry.”

The grant noted the feasibility study will be used by Dickenson County and its partners to market the sites for the appropriate type of business/developer and to identify any constraints, according to the VCEDA. The study will reportedly take economic impact, technical impact, demographics, legal feasibility, implications, operational feasibility and scheduling feasibility into consideration.

The IDA has reportedly worked to take action to objectives and goals identified in a Strategic Economic Development Plan adopted by the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors in March 2022.

“The purpose for these studies is to help the IDA define goals and objectives and to aid in developing a plan that has the largest viability for success,” said Dickenson County IDA Executive Director Dana Cronkhite. “We recognize the future development of these properties is essential to our community and want to put our best foot forward when making decisions regarding how to best utilize them.”