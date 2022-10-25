GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lucky Food City shopper snagged a winning lottery ticket at the location off Gray Station Road, according to a news release from the Tennessee Lottery on Tuesday.

The winner’s Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, and they have yet to come forward for the prize money.

Another Tennessee Lottery player won $200,000 at a Cleveland Food City by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball; however, that person spent an extra $1 for the Power Play feature. With Monday night’s drawing of the number 4, the $50,000 prize quadrupled to $200,000.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb and reached $700 million, as of Tuesday morning. Tennessee Lottery officials say there are nine ways to win the game. No further information has been released at this time.