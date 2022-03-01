LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The town of Lebanon has officially awarded its Downtown Restaurant Incentive Grant in the amount of $50,000 to one lucky entrepreneur.

After experiencing a boost in applicants for the grant, the town extended the submission deadline to Feb. 14. Town Manager Drew Shortt said they went from three applicants to nine in just a few days. He said they were pleasantly surprised by the interest in the grant, pulling in multiple great proposals.

Shortt said it was a tough choice narrowing it down. The first step was moving from nine applicants and choosing a top four. After the top four applicants were selected, they were ranked and the number one choice was awarded the grant.

Shortt said the town council came to the decision Monday night and awarded the grant to Matt Lindamood, the purchaser of The Old Mill property.

The Old Mill has served as a restaurant in many capacities in the preceding decades and most recently served as a barbecue joint up until 2014, according to Lindamood.

He said it’s a building with a lot of history and it’s something the town of Lebanon deserves to see thrive once again.

Lindamood and his business partner had purchased the property prior to the announcement of the grant but said this grant will help the business thrive. Lindamood and his team are redeveloping the property but will not run the restaurant once complete. They’re looking for a client with a dream of their own that they can bring to life in this space. Once they find that individual, they will have full access to the grant money.

“The $50,000 grant is going to be money used for the restaurant. Our money is going into renovations and getting it ready and anything that they see that they need extra, they can use the grant for that and mainly for those start-up costs,” said Lindamood.

Crews are currently working on the building with hopes to have it ready to present to potential clients by April 1. This particular business model presented by Lindamood is what landed him the top spot with town officials.

“It was impressive, but he’s also shown a lot of investment in the town, he’s purchased the building, and he’s purchased adjacent buildings to add some parking spots for that and it just kind of matches up with the restoration and the feel in Downtown that we were looking for,” said Shortt.

There’s no doubt The Old Mill holds not only history in the town, but memories for its residents. It’s those memories he wants to bring back and preserve by keeping a majority of the fixtures and style of The Old Mill they know and love, in place.

While Lindamood has few conditions for the new leaser of this space, he did tell News Channel 11 their concept must adjust to the decor of the original Old Mill.

He said it feels great to have this opportunity to provide a crucial service to the people of Lebanon who frequent downtown. “Being able to help get it back and provide the community something like this that I think frankly, we’ve been needing for a long time means a whole lot,” he said.

While the grant is off the table for the other applicants at this time, town officials say future possibilities could arise.

“Can we support all of them? No, but who’s to say? Small business loans and grants, whatever funds we have available to us, we’d like to pass them on,” said Shortt.

The goal of this grant is to get people downtown and keep them there for a while, taking in everything downtown Lebanon has to offer. Shortt said he feels The Old Mill can make that possible.

The 4,500 square-foot property has the potential for lunch, dinner, and even event space.

Lindamood said they will showcase the property starting April 1 but will start advertising it in the coming weeks. He hopes it can be up and running come Fall.

For those interested in leasing the property, you can reach out to the Lindamood Financial Group in Lebanon, Virginia.