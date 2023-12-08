BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Friday $2 million in federal funding to study improvements to passenger rail by potentially extending Amtrak service to new cities, increasing frequency and creating faster routes.

Out of the $2 million, $500,000 will go towards the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for a proposed plan that would extend Amtrak services to Bristol, Virginia.

The plan would also include new frequencies, improved travel times, improvements to reliability and new stations, including an infill stop in Bedford, Virginia, a release from the offices of Warner and Kaine said.

“For years, we’ve been championing the expansion of rail to every corner of the Commonwealth because it’s a slam dunk for local economies, cuts traffic and protects the environment,” Warner and Kaine said in a release. “We’re thrilled the bipartisan infrastructure law is taking a big step towards expanding service across the entire Commonwealth so communities along the I-95 corridor and beyond can be connected by more convenient, consistent passenger rail.”

Each project now enters “Step 1” of the Corridor ID program to develop a scope, schedule and cost estimate for preparing, completing, or documenting its service development plan, the release said.

In addition to Bristol, $500,000 went to areas of Eastern Virginia, Roanoke, Northern Virginia, Charlotte, N.C. and Washington, D.C.