NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A $500,000 grant will be used for enhancements at Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Park.

The project will include improved entrances at both ends of the historic Covered Bridge and the park, 350 feet of fencing, and ADA-compliant parking spaces, pavilion, restroom, and picnic tables. There will also be lighting and electrical upgrades and new trees planted.

The grant comes from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

The Covered Bridge was built in 1882.