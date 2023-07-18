KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky Tennessee Lottery player won $50,000 in Kingsport.

A release from the Tennessee Lottery on Tuesday states that the Powerball ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter on Ft. Henry Drive.

The player matched four out of five white balls, resulting in the $50,000 payday.

The Powerball jackpot has continued to climb, reaching $1 billion ahead of the next drawing.

The Tennessee Lottery also announced a $500,000 winner in Memphis, a $200,000 winner in Knoxville and another $50,000 winner in Lawrenceburg.