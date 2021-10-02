50 miles for 50 years: Bays Mountain hosts mountain bike rally

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain bikers got a chance to experience the Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium bike trails on Saturday.

According to the event’s Facebook page riders were able to tag along in a four-mile group ride event on a “non-technical” forest road or, assemble a four-person team for a “timed 50-ish” mile relay on the mountain.

The approximately 50-mile relay course consisted of singletrack mixed with technical sections designed for more experienced riders. Each rider in the relay completed around 11 miles.

Everyone who took part in the event received free t-shirts, and all relay competitors received a BMP 50th Anniversary souvenir.

The event also featured food trucks, local bike shops, and the Southern Off-road Bicycle Association Tri-Cities.

The event, which celebrated its 50th Anniversary, was sponsored by BB&T and Truist banks.