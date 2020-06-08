50 Hawkins County dogs rescued now up for adoption

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County animal rescue recently took in 50 dogs, after a Surgoinsville man turned them in.

The Hawkins County Humane Society usually sees at least one case of hoarding each year, but this case in particular, has been the largest the staff has ever seen.

“He just had an exceeding amount of them,” main kennel attendant, Andrew Hutchison said.

The man, who wishes to not be named, reportedly did not understand the concept of spaying and neutering his pets.

“He did try to reach out to us. He brought in 15 or so the first time and around 12 or so the second time. They started to multiply even more. More puppies were being born and the situation was kind of getting out of control,” Hutchison said.

Hutchison urged anyone who has a pet to get them fixed as soon as they can.

“There’s a lot more animals out there without homes because of it,” Hutchison said. “He didn’t tell us quite how many he had. Once we found out how many, we just knew that we had to do something for him.”

Staff at the Humane Society have been working closely with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

They are preparing the dogs for a new, permanent home.

Hutchison said, “Mostly Chihuahuas. There’s probably some mix of Jack Russells in there but they are mostly Chihuahuas.”

The Humane Society is near capacity because of the pups. Of the 50 Chihuahuas, he says about five are pregnant.

“The pregnant females that we have now, we’re going to hang on to until after they have their pups and their pups get weened. We may ask for a few fosters for the moms and pups they don’t have to stay in the shelter,” Hutchison said.

Tuesday at noon, the Humane Society will hold an adoption for anyone interested in taking a pup home. As of right now, about 35 of the 50 will be up for adoption.