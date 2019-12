BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s been an update on the planned aerospace park development at Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville.

Kingsport’s Board of Mayor and Alderman received an update on the project during its meeting on Tuesday night.

50 acres is now ready for development, with another 110 acres ready in 2020.

Last October, ground was broken on the development. The Tri-Cities Airport Authority says it will continue to promote the current site to target industries.