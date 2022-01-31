5 Sullivan Co. deputies honored for valor, life-saving efforts

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were presented with awards for their life-saving actions and valor in the field.

Among the five was Evan Wade, the deputy shot during an hours-long standoff in Bluff City on Friday, Jan. 21. Wade was released from hospital care on Monday, Jan. 24.

The sheriff’s office later reported that Wade was recovering and expected to make a full recovery. Wade was presented with a Medal of Valor and a Purple Heart from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy at his home last week, according to the SCSO.

Deputies Cory Hall, Cody Ball and Tyler McCready were each presented with a Life-Saving Award for their efforts at the standoff on Riley Hollow Road. Deputy Hall was also given a Medal of Valor.

The SCSO also commended Deputy Shane Amyx for his actions at a fire on Cedar Road in Bristol, which occurred on Jan. 20. Amyx was presented with his own Life-Saving Award.

The sheriff’s office reported on Jan. 21 that one woman was found dead inside the home after the Cedar Road fire, and one other person was injured. The fire has since been ruled as accidental.