WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Five more people have been charged after a fight erupted in the stands of a high school soccer game in Appalachia, Virginia.

A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office states that after reviewing statements and videos of the May 15 fight with the commonwealth attorney’s office, five additional people have been charged with disorderly conduct.

The five charged were identified by the sheriff’s office as:

John “Bryce” Guerrant, 21, of Big Stone Gap

James D. Lamber, 49, of Clintwood

Michael A. Steel, 45, of Clintwood

Kevin E. Rose, 51, of Clintwood

Steva M. Rose, 44, of Clintwood

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office previously arrested Donald Guerrant, 24, of Wise, in connection to the fight. Donald Guerrant was charged with assault and battery.

The fight broke out during a match between Union High School and Ridgeview High School.

“There were several people injured during this incident including those directly involved in the altercation, and innocent bystanders,” the release from the sheriff’s office states. “There were a total of 5 people who were transported to local hospitals by ambulances.”

The sheriff’s office noted that there were reports of other people going to the hospital by way of private vehicles to seek treatment of injuries. As of Monday, the sheriff’s office stated that the extent of those injuries was unclear.