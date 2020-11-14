4th Annual Vets and Pets Adoption kicks off Saturday in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local animal advocate launched what is known as Vets and Pets Adoption, an event that gives U.S. veterans an opportunity to adopt a furry friend — for free.

Carolyn Kestner, who also works with Neonatal Kitten Rescue, told News Channel 11 that she was inspired to launch the event in 2017 after hearing a story involving a local veteran who lost his cat to animal cruelty from another person.

Kestner said that this year, Hawkins and Washington County animal shelters will be the beneficiaries of Saturday’s event, which will take place at the Hawkins County Humane Society.

Those veterans or active duty members interested in adding a furry friend — cat or dog — to their families can stop by the Humane Society from noon until 5 p.m. with either their military ID or DD Form 214 with an adoption application.

Kestner hopes to expand this event to Washington County and wishes for participation among all area shelters by next year.

Sponsors of this event include Tri-cities Military Affairs Council, Ron Mathews State Farm, Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home, CBD Plus USA, Petcare Cremations and Douthat Insurance.

Those interested in helping to sponsor future similar events can email Kestner at meowkingsport@gmail.com or call at 423-408-3717.