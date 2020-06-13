4th annual Dinner on Main to be held July 25 in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials from the Rural Resources farm and food education center in Greeneville announced Saturday that the 4th annual Dinner on Main event will take place July 25.

According to a press release, officials say this event is the organizations largest fundraiser of the year, adding that each ticket sold helps support local teens by providing them with farm and culinary training as well as helps combat food insecurities in Greene County.

The event will be hosted by the Rural Resources farm and food education center on Main Street on July 25.

The release added that the dinner will include hors d’oeuvres, salad, seasonal main course, dessert, lagniappe and wine.

“This event is a true celebration of our community. Local food and music served to you in the heart of downtown,” the release said. “You are guaranteed to see Main Street in a way you have never done before.”

Organizers said they would work within the Town of Greeneville’s COVID-19 guidelines, adding that if Tennessee slides back to Phase 1, the event will be canceled.

For more information on Rural Resources, click HERE.