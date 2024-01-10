RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A band from Southwest Virginia will join acts like Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more at the 2024 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

49 Winchester will perform on Friday, June 14 at the festival, the same day Post Malone headlines. Other performers that day include Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, T-Pain, Dominic Fike and others.

“Been attending this fest for years as fans and means everything to finally play it ourselves!” band members stated in a social media post. “Big thanks to the good folks of Roo for having us on this epic lineup.”

Other headliners at Bonnaroo include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cage the Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Megan Thee Stallion, Sean Paul, Fred Again.., Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Ethel Cain. To see the full festival lineup, click here.

Originally from Castlewood, 49 Winchester released their first eponymous album in 2014. Their 2022 album Fortune Favors the Bold included several hits, one of which was entitled “Last Call” and was featured in the popular TV show “Yellowstone.”

As of Wednesday, the band has 1,939,072 monthly listeners on Spotify. Other hits by 49 Winchester include songs like “Russell County Line” and “Annabel.”

Presale tickets for Bonnaroo begin Thursday and can be purchased through the festival’s website.

49 Winchester has also released dates and information for upcoming shows starting Feb. 1 and running through July 27. The band will also make its way to international shows in Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany and other countries.