BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia country group 49 Winchester is taking a leading role on local stages and TV screens after Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers announced their 2023 lineup.

According to a release from event organizers, 49 Winchester will perform at the festival next year.

“49 Winchester embodies the tremendous wealth of musical talent that resides in our region,” said Leah Ross, BCM executive director of advancement. “We are so proud of the band’s accomplishments and are thrilled to announce they’ll return to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup next year.”

The band was originally founded in Castlewood, Virginia, and its website describes the group’s style as a mix of “tear-in-your-beer alt-country, sticky barroom floor rock-n-roll and high-octane Appalachian folk.”

49 Winchester recently grabbed headlines after an appearance in Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.” The Montana ranching drama featured Winchester’s “Last Call” in a Sunday morning episode.

In addition to the band’s announcement, event organizers said next year’s lineup will also feature exclusive VIP experiences that include stays at local hotels, yurt camping and other amenities.

Passes to the event are available online.