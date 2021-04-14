4,846 pounds of compound released into Holston River during January incident, Eastman says in letter

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost 5,000 pounds of a compound was released into the Holston River in early January, according to a letter from Eastman to the Tennessee Department of Water Resources.

The letter from Neal Whitten of Eastman’s Environmental Operations says that on January 4, 2021, a company representative notified agencies of a release of ethylene glycol into the river.

The release began on the evening of January 3 and is estimated to have lasted for roughly six hours.

Initially, Eastman believed the amount of the compound released could potentially have been in excess of the reportable quantity as laid out in the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERLA).

The CERLA reportable quality of ethylene glycol is 5,000 pounds, according to the letter.

Eastman states that a further review of the incident found that approximately 4,846 pounds was released during the incident.

“Eastman personnel responded to the release by identifying and stopping the release source,” the letter states. “The release source was further secured to prevent a future release. There are no known acute or chronic health risks associated with this release.”

The letter states ethylene glycol is “not an extremely hazardous material.”

“There was no noted fish kills or wildlife impact according to our documentation,” the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said in an email regarding the release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Emergency Response Safety and Health Database describes ethylene glycol as a clear, colorless and syrup-like liquid.

The CDC reports the compound is used in multiple manufacturing processes and can be found in things like:

Automotive antifreeze

Brake fluids

Ballpoint pens

Solvents

Paints

Plastics

Films

Cosmetics

“Ethylene glycol has a sweet taste and is often accidentally or intentionally ingested,” the CDC reports. “Ethylene glycol is chemically broken down in the body into toxic compounds.”

If large enough amounts of the compound are ingested, it can be fatal after affecting the kidneys and heart, according to the CDC.

Eastman stated in the letter that the following agencies were alerted to the January release:

National Response Center

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency

Sullivan County Emergency Planning Committee

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

Division of Water Resources

Certain Holston River downstream water users

You can read the full letter from Eastman below: