42nd Annual Christmas Connection comes to Kingsport in early November

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport will be celebrating 42 years of bringing together arts and crafts vendors from around the region during the holidays.

On Nov. 12 and 13, Kingsport’s Annual Christmas Connection will be held at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

A few items visitors will be able to find include: county crafts, woodcraft, handmade soaps and lotions, jewelry, ornaments, stained glass, needlework, doll clothing, pet accessories and baked goods, among other items.

While shoppers are checking out the different vendors, there will also be live music and food to enjoy. On the main stage, visitors will find the Christmas Connection Café, which will be serving up country favorites.

Outside the front entrance, there will also be food trucks, and the Kingsport Ballet will be in the entry foyer with homemade baked goods for sale.

Social distancing protocols will be followed, among other safety precautions.

The Christmas Connection will be open Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. both days.

For more information, go to EngageKingsport.com.