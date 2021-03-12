’40 Days for Life’ prayer walk planned for Saturday in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dozens of people are expected to gather in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday to participate in a walk for an event called “40 Days for Life.”

A prayer walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Abortion Alternatives on 24th Street. Participants will march down State Street to the Bristol Regional Women’s Center and back.

The campaign involves 40 days of prayer, fasting, vigils, and community outreach in hopes of ending abortion.

“This is just a large gathering of a large community group where we can all get together and worship the Lord and just pray to end abortion in our area,” said Stephanie Adkins of 40 Days for Life Bristol.

The group says Bristol is one of 8,000 communities participating in 40 Days for Life campaigns across the country.