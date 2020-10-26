40 Days for Life participants share pro-life views

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Participants of the international pro-life campaign 40 Days for Life stood outside the Bristol Regional Women’s Center Sunday in an effort to change minds surrounding the medical procedure of abortion.

This week marks the last of a 40-day movement that promotes alternative options to abortion; News Channel 11 spoke with a pair of participants who said they personally aren’t trying to change laws — they are trying to change hearts.

“We want a change of heart and mind,” Scottie Dye said. “That we do everything within our power to protect and care for that little one…Laws should be directed by morality; they should not set the morality for us.”

Another participant has considered herself a pro-life advocate for years, sharing her experiences helping women who have undergone an abortion.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of women who have had an abortion and regret it and live every day with the pain of having had that abortion,” Miriam Thompson said. “It is possible to heal emotionally and spiritually, but it’s a struggle, so as I stand here, one of the prayers I pray is for the women that want to have abortions — that they would know that there are other alternatives and that they can be saved from having that pain for the rest of their lives.”

Those who participate with the 40 Days for Life movement display pro-life signs and stand near facilities that perform the procedure in peace to send a message to the community about what they believe is the tragedy of abortion.

The final vigil will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.