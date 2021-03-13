40 Days for Life hosts prayer walk near women’s health clinic

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — 40 Days for Life Bristol, an initiative set on ending abortions by prayer and fasting, hosted a prayer walk Saturday that began at Abortion Alternatives and led to Bristol Regional Women’s Center.

News Channel 11 spoke with Phil Anderson, the pastor of The Bridge church in Bristol, who coordinated Saturday’s walk.

“We’re here to show the love of Christ to our community,” Anderson said. “We want to reach out, and we want to let people know that there are lives being lost through abortion.”

Anderson then went on to say that more lives have been lost to abortion than COVID-19, the virus behind the ongoing pandemic that has killed over half a million Americans since it reached the U.S. last February.

“Statistically speaking, there’s more lives being lost to abortion than COVID-19,” Anderson said. “COVID has just radically altered how we live. [Abortion] is just going unnoticed. These babies are innocent; they haven’t done anything.”

He said the walk and prayer event aimed to share Christ’s love with women.

“We just want to reach out, share the love of Christ with women who are considering abortion,” Anderson said. “We want to tell women who have had abortions there is healing available, and we just want the city to know that we stand up for life here in Bristol and in the Tri-Cities.”

The pastor said if a fetus is viable, it should live.

“If the abortion is viable, that’s an innocent life,” Anderson said. “When’s it OK to end an innocent life? So, if it’s viable, it should live; it shouldn’t be punished for the sins of the father.”

Merriam-Webster defines viability in regard to a human fetus as “the capability of a fetus to survive outside the uterus.”

A study provided on the National Center for Biotechnology Information site states that “in the United States viability presently occurs at approximately 24 weeks of gestational age.”

According to the Bristol Regional Women’s Center’s website, surgical abortions are offered for women whose pregnancies are between six weeks and three days up to 14 weeks. Medical abortions are available for women whose pregnancies are 56 days or fewer.

It also provides other gynecological services to women, including family planning tools, sterilization, cancer screening and treatment and various other resources.