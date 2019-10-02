4-year-old walks away from Kingsport elementary; discovered by stranger blocks away

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed a 4-year-old girl walked away from Abraham Lincoln Elementary School Wednesday while on her way from the classroom to the bathroom, according to the child’s parents.

At the time, the little girl was being escorted by teachers when school administrators told the girl’s parents that she somehow wandered off.

The girl was found a few blocks away from the elementary school by a complete stranger.

The little girl was able to tell the stranger where she lived, so she could be taken home.

The mother was at home when the little girl showed up. She told News Channel 11 she could hear her child crying outside.

Once inside the home, the mother reports her child way okay.

Not long after the girl showed up at home, school administrators called to report that the child was missing.

Kingsport City Schools issued the following statement following a request for comment: