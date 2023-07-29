BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four inmates at the Sullivan County Jail were transported to a hospital on Friday afternoon after they all reportedly experienced a medical issue, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

SCSO Captain Andy Seabolt told News Channel 11 that “four jail inmates experienced a medical issue that required transporting them to a local medical facility for treatment.” He said the four inmates are now stable and have been returned to the jail.

Seabolt said the incident remains under investigation to determine what exactly occurred.