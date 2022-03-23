JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drive and the continuous commitment to learn earned four Science Hill High School (SHHS) students a spot on the final panel for the National Merit Scholarship Program — an honor achieved by less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

Students Sophia C. Cross (daughter of Ping and Robert Cross), Yeleeya Y. Li (daughter of Zhiwu Li and Yong Liu), Leon S. Sarkodie (son of Olga and Oduro Sarkodie) and Kyler D. Sood (son of Dhiraj and Sarika Sood) will compete for 7,500 scholarships worth $31 million.

“We could not be prouder of our students who have been named National Merit Finalists,” SHHS Principal Dr. Josh Carter stated in a release from the Johnson City Schools system. “This distinction reflects the years of hard work and dedication these students have committed to their education. We are honored to have them represent Science Hill.”

Students entered the competition as juniors by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, which served as a screening for program entrants, according to the release. Those who scored the highest qualified for recognition.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation, colleges and business organizations will provide the funding toward the thousands of scholarships up for grabs. The academic competition launched in 1995, and approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year, with 16,000 seniors nationwide chosen as semi-finalists.