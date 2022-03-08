JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four local schools have improvements coming their way.

The Johnson City Schools Board of Education provided an update Monday night on the projects at Science Hill High School, Woodland Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary and Town Acres Elementary.

At Science Hill, the high school will be receiving a renovation of its science lab. The renovation represents $.7 million with construction expected to start in June.

Woodland and Lake Ridge Elementary will actually be expanding. Each school is slated to have eight new classrooms added. Construction of those classrooms is expected to be complete by next school year.

In addition, Woodland and Lake Ridge will receive updated HVAC systems.

At Town Acres, the school’s courtyard will be screened in.

“We are really trying to make sure that our buildings are ready for our growing student population and making sure that we have the best equipment and facilities that we can have,” said school board member Kathy Hall.

The board of education said Monday that there are plans to begin updating Indian Trail Intermediate and Liberty Bell Middle School next school year.