SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Four people were injured in a fiery crash early Friday morning on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, according to police.

Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 41.

According to the VSP, two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes of the interstate, causing one tractor-trailer to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.

State police say two people were flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to a hospital by ambulance.