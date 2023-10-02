HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after an incident involving an intoxicant resulted in four Hawkins County Jail inmates being taken to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.

An email from the sheriff’s office states Hawkins County Corrections deputies were informed of a possible overdose in the jail on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Responding deputies reported finding “several inmates under the influence of some type of intoxicant” in a pod, the sheriff’s office reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, four inmates were transported to the hospital and have returned to the jail as of Monday.

The investigation into the incident remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office stated charges will potentially be placed based on the findings of the investigation.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said no further information will be released regarding the incident due to the investigation’s status.