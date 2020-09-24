4-H taking youth competitions online after fairs canceled due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 4-H in Northeast Tennessee is taking its 44 youth competitions online after many fairs were canceled due to COVID-19.

This year, the group is hosting the “Nothing Could be Finer Virtual Fair.”

Categories include arts and crafts, food, flowers, jewelry, photography and sewing.

“With them not having school, basically, since March and all of the fairs being cancelled, we still wanted to find a way for the kids to have fun, be creative, and be engaged,” said Connie Sharp, the 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent in Washington County. “Because I know they did finish school online and you had to have that extra incentive. So that’s why we though of doing this.”

Sharp said all Northeast Tennessee counties are competing, with four different age groups available.

The deadline to submit entries is September 30. Winners will be announced October 16th.

Entries can be submitted here.