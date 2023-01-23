BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four.

During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists for the position.

According to a city spokesperson, the four finalists will be interviewed by the City Council on Feb. 13 beginning at 9 a.m.

The interviews, which will be open to the public, will take place in the conference room at the Ewell L. Easley Municipal Annex.